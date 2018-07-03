Fox had 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals in Monday's summer league win over the Lakers.

Last year's No. 5 overall pick looked like the best player on the floor for much of the game, and he converted eight of his nine attempts from inside the arc. Expect Fox to continue to be a key piece on the Kings' summer league roster, which features several players -- Justin Jackson, Frank Mason, Harry Giles, Marvin Bagley -- who will be in the rotation in 2018-19.