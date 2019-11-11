Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Suffers ankle injury at practice
Fox suffered an apparent ankle sprain at practice Monday, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.
Fox is currently undergoing testing on his ankle to determine the severity of the injury, and whether it will force him to miss any time. Cory Joseph and Yogi Ferrell could benefit from increased minutes if Fox is forced to sit out at all.
