Fox suffered a hip injury during Friday's loss to Portland, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. Despite this, he finished with 28 points (7-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes.

Fox didn't reveal the severity of the injury, though he optimistic that he'll be ready to take the court for Saturday's matchup in Utah. His availability will depend on how his hip feels Saturday morning, per Anderson.