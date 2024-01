Fox recorded 34 points (13-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-115 win over the Mavericks.

Fox chipped in just five of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, as Dallas outscored Sacramento by 14 points in the frame. Nonetheless, Fox boomed for his 22nd game with at least 28 points -- a threshold he hit 31 times through 73 starts last year. Fox's scoring upside is at an all-time high.