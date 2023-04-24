Fox has suffered a fractured index finger on his left shooting hand and is expected to be doubtful for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Fox has been a force for the Kings to begin their playoff series against Golden State, averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 38.5 minutes per game over the first four postseason matchups. It appears unlikely that he'll be able to suit up as the Kings return to Sacramento on Wednesday, but if he's cleared to play, he'll need to wear a protective covering on his finger, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. If Fox is sidelined for Game 5, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk would likely see increased run.