Fox ended Wednesday's 137-114 win over Indiana with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 27 minutes.

Fox took only 11 shots in the contest, but he was very efficient with seven buckets en route to 19 points. It was a nice bounce-back performance after he shot just 34.7 percent from the field and averaged 16.3 points over his previous three games. Despite the recent slump, Fox is on pace for a career-best 52.6 percent mark from the field overall this season, and he's contributing 24.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 boards and 1.1 steals per game.