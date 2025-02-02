Fox produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 144-110 loss to the Thunder.
Fox led the team with 20 points, but it wasn't nearly enough for a win in Saturday's rout. Over his last 10 contests, the star guard has averaged 19.1 points, 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers per game. Fox's future with Sacramento remains up in the air while his name circulates around trade rumors, but he continues to put up steady numbers for the Kings.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Team listening to trade offers•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will play against New York•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Goes through shootaround•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Deemed questionable for Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Shooting woes continue in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Logs double-double with 11 boards•