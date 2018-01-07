Fox totaled 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.

The rookie has flashed an improved shot since returning from a six-game absence due to a quadriceps injury, posting a 47.8 percent (11-for-23) success rate from the field over the last two games. Fox has been effective as a ball distributor as well (5.5 assists over that span), offering reason for optimism that the time off may have allowed him to make some adjustments to his still-developing game. If he can continue maintaining and building on his recent caliber of production, he'll likely be afforded all the minutes he can handle on a Kings squad that is prioritizing the development of its young players.