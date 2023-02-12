Fox produced 36 points (12-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Saturday's 133-128 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Fox had a modest first half with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with three assists and two rebounds. He then went scoreless in the third period before taking the game over with 26 points between the fourth quarter and overtime on a combined 8-of-14 shooting. Fox finished with a game-high 36 points and has now broken the 30-point mark in five of his last six. He's also shot at least 10 free throws in three straight, though he's shooting just 17.6 percent from three in the month February.