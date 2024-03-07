Fox provided 44 points (19-32 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 victory over the Lakers.

Fox made a whopping 32 shot attempts on the way to his massive total. No one came close to Fox's total on either team as the Lakers gave him too many mid-range looks. D'Angelo Russell had difficulty covering Fox, forcing LeBron James to come out and attempt to contain him. Aside from Domantas Sabonis, the rest of the starting lineup had a slow evening, so the Kings were fortunate that their star point guard was able to come alive.