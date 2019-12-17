Kings' De'Aaron Fox: To come off bench Tuesday
Fox (ankle) has been cleared to play and will come off the bench Tuesday against Charlotte, Gary Gerould of the Kings Radio Network reports.
As anticipated, Fox will return to action Tuesday following a 17-game absence due to a sprained ankle. The Kings will understandably exercise caution with their starting point guard by using him off the bench in his first contest back. Cory Joseph will continue to start for the time being.
