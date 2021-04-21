Kings head coach Luke Walton said Tuesday after Sacramento's 134-120 loss to Minnesota that Fox was held to 28 minutes due to tweaking his ankle earlier in the contest, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Walton didn't express too much concern about Fox's injury and went on to suggest that the point guard's minutes were capped in some part due to the Kings playing the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, also against Minnesota. Fox sounds like he'll be able to play through the ankle issue, but those planning on rolling him out in DFS lineups will still want to revisit his status prior to Wednesday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Fox finished Tuesday's contest with 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals.