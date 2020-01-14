Fox had 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss against the Magic.

The star point guard has flirted with a triple-double in each of his last two outings, tallying 50 points, 17 rebounds, 20 assists, five steals and three blocks during that stretch. He has topped the 15-point mark in each of his last six contests, and he is averaging 23.7 points, 7.8 dimes, 5.3 boards and a combined 3.4 steals/blocks during that stretch.