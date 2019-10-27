Fox ended with nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one rebound, and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 113-81 loss to Utah.

Fox had been questionable heading into Saturday's game and perhaps he should have remained on the sidelines. Fox and the rest of the team were totally disengaged and put up very little fight from the opening tip. Head coach Luke Walton has a lot of work to do if he is to turn things around for this team. Fox should be fine from a fantasy perspective, although, reaching his utmost potential could be difficult given the current state of things in Sacramento.