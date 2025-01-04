Fox is doubtful to play Sunday against the Warriors due to a right glute contusion, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Fox has been feeling some glute soreness after taking a fall in the win over the Grizzlies on Friday and is expected to be listed as doubtful. That said, his chances of playing are unlikely, especially since the Kings aren't expected to take risks with their star floor general. If that's the case, look for Malik Monk, Devin Carter and Keon Ellis to handle expanded roles in the backcourt.