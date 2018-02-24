Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Upgraded to probable Saturday
Fox (pink eye) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's tilt against the Lakers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox missed Thursday's tilt against the Thunder as the result of pink eye, but his condition has apparently improved significantly over the past few days. On the off chance he doesn't play, Garrett Temple would likely see extra run.
