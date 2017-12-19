Fox (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox missed Sunday's contest against the Raptors due to a bruised quad, though took part in practice Monday and is apparently feeling pretty good after Tuesdays' morning shootaround. With George Hill (illness) ruled out, Fox should see extended run -- assuming he plays. In games where he sees at least 24 minutes, Fox averages 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

