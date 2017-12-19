Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Upgraded to probable Tuesday
Fox (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox missed Sunday's contest against the Raptors due to a bruised quad, though took part in practice Monday and is apparently feeling pretty good after Tuesdays' morning shootaround. With George Hill (illness) ruled out, Fox should see extended run -- assuming he plays. In games where he sees at least 24 minutes, Fox averages 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
