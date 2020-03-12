Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Wednesday's contest postponed
Sacramento's game versus New Orleans was postponed Wednesday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The NBA announced earlier in the evening the season would be suspended after a player tested positive for coronavirus, though the game in Sacramento was originally expected to be played as previously scheduled. Instead the game won't be played since one of the scheduled officials reffed a game with the infected player earlier this week.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.