Fox ended with 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-112 victory over the Spurs.

Fox went 9-of-12 from the field Monday, finishing with 20 points to go with a full line. Despite seeing his production dip slightly of late, he remains a must roster player in every format. Yogi Ferrell was hot during the fourth quarter here which may have taken some court time away from Fox. That being said, owners have to be thrilled with the numbers and will hope he can continue with this type of form against the Rockets on Wednesday.