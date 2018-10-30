Sacramento will decide whether Fox (back) is available to play Tuesday against Orlando based on how he looks during pregame warmups, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

Fox's status likely won't be revealed until just before tipoff, as head coach Dave Joerger stated he wants to see Fox warm up prior the game before determining whether he'll play. With Iman Shumpert (rest) already ruled out, Yogi Ferrell and Frank Mason would be in for an uptick in minutes if Fox can't go.