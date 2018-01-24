Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will not return Tuesday vs. Magic
Fox (abdomen) will not return to Tuesday's contest against the Magic.
Fox exited Tuesday's game in the second quarter, leaving Garrett Temple to open up the second half as the starting point guard. Look for more updates on the injury to come before Thursday's game against the Heat. Until then, Temple and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely see an uptick in minutes with Fox sidelined and George Hill sitting out Tuesday's game to rest.
