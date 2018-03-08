Fox will not return to Wednesday's game against the Pelicans as he is dealing with back stiffness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox started the game, however had to leave in the first quarter after playing just five minutes. Frank Mason entered for Fox, and will likely pick up most of the rest of the minutes. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out after the game. The Kings next play Friday against the Magic and should be considered questionable at this time.