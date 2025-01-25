Fox (thumb) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Fox had a shaky status ahead of Saturday's game in New York, but he will play through against the Knicks. The star point guard is having another stellar season for the Kings, averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 assists and a career-high 5.1 rebounds per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from deep.
