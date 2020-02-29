Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will play Friday
Fox (abdomen) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
While Fox intimated that he's "not 100 percent", he'll still take the court against Memphis. Across nine February appearances, he's averaging 20.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
