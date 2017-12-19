Fox (quad) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox was upgraded to probable earlier Tuesday, so this was the expected course of action all along. With George Hill (illness) out, Fox will start at point guard and should take on a hefty workload while acting as the team's top ball-handler. The Kings aren't reporting any sort of restrictions on his playing time, so fantasy owners should activate Fox as usual.