Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will play Sunday vs. Denver
Fox (back) will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Fox will be returning from a one-game absence due to a back injury and will immediately be re-inserted to the starting five. The Kings aren't reporting any sort of restrictions for their rookie guard, so he should be on a full workload and fantasy owners can get him active and in lineups as usual. Look for Frank Mason to head back to the bench in the corresponding move.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...