Fox (back) will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Fox will be returning from a one-game absence due to a back injury and will immediately be re-inserted to the starting five. The Kings aren't reporting any sort of restrictions for their rookie guard, so he should be on a full workload and fantasy owners can get him active and in lineups as usual. Look for Frank Mason to head back to the bench in the corresponding move.