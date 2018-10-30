Fox (back) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Fox appeared to pick up a minor back injury during Monday's contest, but after warming up without issue, he'll be active in Orlando. It remains to be seen whether he'll be a part of the starting lineup or if the Kings will take it easy with their young point guard and use him sparingly off the bench.

