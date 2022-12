Fox (foot) will return to action Tuesday versus the 76ers without a minutes restriction, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Fox will rejoin the action after missing a pair of games due to right foot soreness. He should resume his duties as the starting point guard and will aim to get back on track after seeing a downturn in his scoring production prior to the absence. Fox averaged just 15.0 points over the five games before the injury compared to 22.8 per game on the season.