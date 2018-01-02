Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will play Tuesday
Fox (quad) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox missed six straight games with a partial tear in his quad, but he practiced with the team over the holiday weekend and will return to availability Tuesday. It's unclear if Fox will be a part of the starting lineup, but he should be expected to see his regular role of 20-25 minutes of action, regardless. Prior to the injury, the rookie was averaging 22.1 minutes per game in the month of December.
