Fox (quad) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox missed six straight games with a partial tear in his quad, but he practiced with the team over the holiday weekend and will return to availability Tuesday. It's unclear if Fox will be a part of the starting lineup, but he should be expected to see his regular role of 20-25 minutes of action, regardless. Prior to the injury, the rookie was averaging 22.1 minutes per game in the month of December.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories