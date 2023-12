Fox (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Fox has been trending in the right direction after being added to the injury report with a shoulder injury, and he's now been cleared to take the court Monday night. He continues to play at a high level in December, averaging 29.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.2 steals in six contests.