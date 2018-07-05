Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will remain out Thursday
Fox (Achilles) will remain out for Thursday's summer league matchup with the Heat, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox is dealing with a sore Achilles and while it's not expected to be anything serious, the Kings will hold their young guard out as a precautionary measure in what is essentially a meaningless game. The Kings are also scheduled to play in the Vegas Summer League over the next few weeks and the team debuts on Saturday against the Suns, so there's a possibility Fox returns for that contest. Of course, there's also a chance the Kings opt to keep him out for the rest of the summer league entirely.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Tuesday with sore Achilles•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Stuffs stat sheet in summer league opener•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Near double-double to wrap up rookie season•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up 21 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes diversified line in Friday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Full stat line in Tuesday's loss•
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...