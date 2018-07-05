Fox (Achilles) will remain out for Thursday's summer league matchup with the Heat, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox is dealing with a sore Achilles and while it's not expected to be anything serious, the Kings will hold their young guard out as a precautionary measure in what is essentially a meaningless game. The Kings are also scheduled to play in the Vegas Summer League over the next few weeks and the team debuts on Saturday against the Suns, so there's a possibility Fox returns for that contest. Of course, there's also a chance the Kings opt to keep him out for the rest of the summer league entirely.