Fox (back) will sit out the Kings' preseason finale Wednesday against Melbourne United, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, the Kings will give Fox the night off after experiencing back soreness during the Kings' previous preseason contest. He'll conclude his preseason campaign with per-36-minute averages of 19.6 points, 8.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.0 block.