Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will start in return
Fox will get the start at point guard in his return to action Tuesday versus the Hornets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
After six consecutive games missed due to a partial tear in his quad, Fox will return with the starting unit Tuesday. The team has not indicated he will see anything less than his regular role of 20-25 minutes in the backcourt, but they could exercise caution should he suffer any type of setback.
