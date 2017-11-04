Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will start Saturday
Fox will draw his second start of the season Saturday against the Pistons with George Hill (personal) sidelined, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Unsurprisingly, with Hill out, coach Dave Joerger will call upon his head-turning rookie to make the start. Though he's started just one other contest, Fox is seeing 27.0 minutes per game and producing 12.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds, including three 19-plus point efforts. He's shooting just 40.4 percent from the field, but his 13.0 field-goal attempts per game ensure he should be in the running for big nights on occasion.
