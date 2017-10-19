Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will start season in bench role
Fox will come off the bench for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fox was expected to battle George Hill for rights to the starting point guard job, but coach Dave Joerger has opted to go with his veteran for now. Fox will likely see more and more minutes as the season moves forward, especially if the Kings struggle early on, though for now, Hill's presence severely hurts the rookie's promising upside as a fantasy prospect.
