Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will start Thursday
Fox (abdomen) will start Thursday against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox was listed as probable after the his MRI results came back negative. With Fox in the starting lineup and the negative MRI, the injury likely isn't anything serious. Fox is averaging 13.6 points over 32.0 minutes in January thus far.
