Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Withdraws from Team USA
Fox withdrew from Team USA on Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Fox was promoted to the select team almost two weeks ago after several players dropped out of consideration and had a strong chance of making the final roster as a result. However, Fox has decided he rather focus on his upcoming season in Sacramento after a breakout campaign in 2018-19.
