Fox (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Fox was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to a left hamstring issue, and the Kings have since decided to hold him out as a precaution, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Look for Davion Mitchell and Matthew Dellavedova to take on larger roles at point guard in Fox's absence.