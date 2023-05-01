Fox said in his exit interview Monday that he won't need surgery on his finger and should be fully healed in 2-to-3 weeks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox fractured his left index finger in Game 4 of the opening-round series versus Golden State, but he was able to play through the issue and performed admirably despite losing two of the final three matchups. After suffering the injury, he posted 22.0 points and 8.7 assists over the final three games, but his efficiency waned as he shot just 38.7 percent from the field. The All-Star point guard should have a healthy offseason and will look to build off the Kings' encouraging 2022-23 campaign.