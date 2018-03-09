Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Won't play Friday
Fox (back) is out for Friday's contest against the Magic, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox was originally questionable for the contest following leaving Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans early as a result of back stiffness. With him out of the picture Friday, Frank Mason should see extra run.
