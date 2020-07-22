Fox (ankle) will not participate in Wednesday's scrimmage against the Heat, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Fox is recovering from an ankle injury, and the organization will opt to exercise caution with their point guard. He's returned to on-court activity but has not yet progressed to taking contact.
