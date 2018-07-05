Fox (Achilles) will not participate in Las Vegas Summer League, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

According to Cunningham, Fox would not participate even if healthy -- news that doesn't come as much of a surprise considering he started 60 of his 73 appearances as a rookie and is a key piece in the Kings' rebuild. Aside from summer league, more information on Fox's Achilles injury may emerge in the upcoming days, though there's been nothing to suggest it's serious. All signs are pointing to him being ready for training camp.