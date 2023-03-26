Fox (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports. Head coach Mike Brown described Fox's absence as a "simply a precaution."
Going up against the struggling and injured Jazz, the Kings will give Fox an opportunity to rest his injured hamstring -- an injury he picked up during Friday's win over the Suns. In Fox's stead, look for Davion Mitchell to get the start, while Matthew Dellavedova should see some reserve minutes.
