Fox (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports. Head coach Mike Brown described Fox's absence as a "simply a precaution."

Going up against the struggling and injured Jazz, the Kings will give Fox an opportunity to rest his injured hamstring -- an injury he picked up during Friday's win over the Suns. In Fox's stead, look for Davion Mitchell to get the start, while Matthew Dellavedova should see some reserve minutes.

More News