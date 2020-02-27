Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Won't play Thursday
Fox (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox picked up the injury, which is being described as lower abdominal tightness, during Tuesday's win over the Warriors and will miss at least one game as a result. With the Kings playing a back-to-back set, Fox should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game in Memphis. Cory Joseph figures to start in his place Thursday.
