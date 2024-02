Fox (knee) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

With Fox watching from the sidelines Wednesday, there will be more opportunity for guys like Davion Mitchell, Chris Duarte and Malik Monk. Expect Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter to take on more playmaking responsibilities sans Fox, and Keegan Murray could see some more shots falling his way. For now, Fox should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Minnesota.