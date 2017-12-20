Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Won't play Wednesday vs. Brooklyn
Fox (quad) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area
Fox didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, though the Kings noted he didn't aggravate his bruised quad. That said, he'll be sidelined Wednesday, as he's still apparently dealing with too much discomfort or lack of explosiveness. George Hill (illness) and Frank Mason are strong candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Still dealing with quad issue•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits Tuesday's game early•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will play, start Tuesday vs. 76ers•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Upgraded to probable Tuesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Out Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...