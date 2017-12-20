Fox (quad) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area

Fox didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's contest against the 76ers, though the Kings noted he didn't aggravate his bruised quad. That said, he'll be sidelined Wednesday, as he's still apparently dealing with too much discomfort or lack of explosiveness. George Hill (illness) and Frank Mason are strong candidates to see extra run.