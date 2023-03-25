Fox is dealing with right hamstring soreness and will not return Friday against the Suns.
This is a tough blow for the Kings, especially since Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back. If Fox is unable to play Saturday, the Kings could turn to defensive specialist Davion Mitchell. Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk would need to step up as well.
