Fox (back) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After suffering a back injury during Sunday's exhibition against the Lakers, Fox underwent a precautionary X-ray, which came back negative. He's officially avoided anything serious and his injury is being listed as just a lower back bruise. That being said, the Kings will remain cautious with their first-round pick and he'll be held out of Monday's preseason contest. With a back-to-back set scheduled for Thursday and Friday, it wouldn't be surprising if Fox ultimately sat out at least one of those games as well.