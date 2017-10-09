Kings' De'Aaron Fox: X-ray comes back negative on back, ruled out Monday
Fox (back) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After suffering a back injury during Sunday's exhibition against the Lakers, Fox underwent a precautionary X-ray, which came back negative. He's officially avoided anything serious and his injury is being listed as just a lower back bruise. That being said, the Kings will remain cautious with their first-round pick and he'll be held out of Monday's preseason contest. With a back-to-back set scheduled for Thursday and Friday, it wouldn't be surprising if Fox ultimately sat out at least one of those games as well.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...