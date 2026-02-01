The Kings acquired Hunter on Saturday in a three-team deal involving the Cavaliers and Bulls, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After a couple weeks of speculation, Hunter will move on from the Cavaliers and will fill an obvious need at forward for Sacramento. As part of the deal, the Bulls will acquire Dario Saric and two second-round draft picks, while the Cavaliers will receive Dennis Schroder, Emanuel Miller and Keon Ellis. With the move to Sacramento, Hunter could see a bump in fantasy appeal with his new team after he had moved into a bench role with Cleveland in mid-December. Over his 43 appearances with Cleveland this season, Hunter averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per contest.