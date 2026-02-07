Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Exits early with eye injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left eye injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. He'll finish with six points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one rebound across 25 minutes.
Hunter checked out of the contest with 2:06 left in the third quarter, and after a brief trip to the locker room, the Kings ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. The 28-year-old forward faces a short turnaround to recover from the eye injury, with the Kings returning to action Saturday versus the Cavaliers.
